Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $49.19 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up about 5.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $49,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 95.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 48.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock worth $1,935,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

