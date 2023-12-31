Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $655,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 1,912,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

