Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

