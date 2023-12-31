Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.42% of Donaldson worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 262,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,444. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

