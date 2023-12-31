MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

MediWound stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MediWound by 122.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

