Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after buying an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

