Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.