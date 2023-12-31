MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) Critical Contrast

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WNS and MetaWorks Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

WNS currently has a consensus target price of $90.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.72%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 12.40% 21.56% 11.55% MetaWorks Platforms -582.82% -236.56% -133.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WNS and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WNS and MetaWorks Platforms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.28 billion 2.34 $137.31 million $3.17 19.94 MetaWorks Platforms $1.84 million 0.59 -$6.21 million N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WNS beats MetaWorks Platforms on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

