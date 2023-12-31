MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 170,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.0197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

