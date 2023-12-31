Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) Short Interest Update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,900 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the November 30th total of 220,500 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCOM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 249,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,889. Micromobility.com has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $4,155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micromobility.com during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micromobility.com during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

