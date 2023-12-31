Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW) Short Interest Update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Micromobility.com Price Performance
Shares of Micromobility.com stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 16,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Micromobility.com has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
About Micromobility.com
