Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at TD Cowen

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

