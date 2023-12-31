Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at TD Cowen

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
