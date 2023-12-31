Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MLR opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

