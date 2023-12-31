Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 650.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of NXPGF remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mobico Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

