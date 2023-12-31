Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,658,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

