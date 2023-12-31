Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 122,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,408. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
