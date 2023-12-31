Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLUE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 122,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,408. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.