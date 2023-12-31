Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.8% in the third quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $390.56 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $274.80 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.02.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

