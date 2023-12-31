Moreno Evelyn V Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 4,730,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

