Moreno Evelyn V Buys 340 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

AMT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average of $186.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

