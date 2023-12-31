Moreno Evelyn V Buys Shares of 1,365 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.35. The company had a trading volume of 703,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

