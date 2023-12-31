Moreno Evelyn V Has $25.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 5.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.38. 1,012,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

