Moreno Evelyn V Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 338.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.38. The company had a trading volume of 517,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

