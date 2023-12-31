Moreno Evelyn V Has $7.90 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.