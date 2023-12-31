Moreno Evelyn V Has $73,000 Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,047. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.1592 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEF. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

