Moreno Evelyn V Invests $684,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. 3,354,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

