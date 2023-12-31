Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 2,206 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average is $232.94. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.