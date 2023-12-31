Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 8,610 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 9,244,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

