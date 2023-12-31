Moreno Evelyn V Purchases Shares of 3,060 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

ADI traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $198.56. 1,542,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

