Moreno Evelyn V Purchases Shares of 3,835 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,041. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

