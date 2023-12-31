Moreno Evelyn V Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

NVS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 960,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

