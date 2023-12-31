Moreno Evelyn V Sells 113 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. 2,966,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

