Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,450 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 3,847,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
