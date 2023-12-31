Moreno Evelyn V Takes $302,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

