Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 153.2% in December

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 94,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,229. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.90%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

