My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

