My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

