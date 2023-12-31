My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

American Water Works stock opened at $131.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

