My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

