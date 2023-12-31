My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

