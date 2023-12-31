My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

