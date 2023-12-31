My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.79 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

