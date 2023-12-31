My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 64,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $43.97 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

