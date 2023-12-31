My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

PFG stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

