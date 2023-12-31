My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $108.26 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

