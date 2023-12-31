My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 7,496 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Avangrid by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Avangrid by 21.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 740.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 48.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Avangrid by 87.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AGR opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $44.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.