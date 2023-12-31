My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

