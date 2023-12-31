My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PXD stock opened at $224.88 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

