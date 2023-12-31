MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,970,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About MyMD Pharmaceuticals
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.
