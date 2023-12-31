National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Update

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKSH

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NKSH stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.