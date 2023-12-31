National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Update

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 106,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

National Research Stock Up 0.4 %

NRC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $971.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.43. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%.

National Research Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Research

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $512,228.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,223,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,495,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 57,485 shares of company stock worth $2,394,519 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 26.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of National Research by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

